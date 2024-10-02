Celtics

Jaylen Brown makes the cover of TIME

He is the first Boston Celtics player to make the cover in 40 years

By Jessie Castellano

Celtics wing Jaylen Brown
David Butler II-Imagn Images

After helping guide his team to victory this year, Jaylen Brown leads yet again as one of the cover subjects for the TIME100 Next list.

The TIME100 Next 2024 cover features NBA star Jaylen Brown as one of its subjects. The cover was one of three released Wednesday.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This is the first time a Celtics player has been on the cover of the magazine in 40 years, with the last being Larry Bird, according to TIME.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The article labeled Brown as an advocate and focused on his legacy not just as an NBA champion, but as a philanthropist. It was written by Colin Kaepernick, a civil rights activist and former NFL quarterback.

Brown launched Boston XChange, a program aimed at addressing the racial wealth gap, this year. TIME wrote that they chose the 27-year-old for the list as one of the many "individuals who are not waiting long in life to make an impact."

Other New Englander athletes honored on the list include rugby star and Olympic bronze medalist Ilona Maher, who is a Vermont native, and Olympic gymnast and gold medalist Frederick Richard, who is from Stoughton, Massachusetts. Richard's tribute was written by his teammate and another Massachusetts native - Stephen Nedoroscik.

More Celtics news

Chris Forsberg Sep 26

Tatum talks lofty new goals: ‘Everything sounds crazy until you do it'

Boston Celtics Sep 27

Jaylen Brown: ‘Psycho' Joe Mazzulla leading tough training camp

John Tomase Sep 27

Why Celtics are better equipped to repeat than previous five champs

This article tagged under:

CelticsMassachusettsBostonBoston CelticsJaylen Brown
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us