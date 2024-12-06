Boston Celtics

Jaylen fined for making ‘inappropriate gesture' in Celtics-Pistons

Brown celebrated a massive dunk on Isaiah Stewart with a throat-slash gesture.

By Darren Hartwell

Jaylen Brown said he expected to hear from the league after he made a throat-slash gesture following a poster dunk on Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart on Wednesday night.

He was right.

The NBA has fined the Boston Celtics star $25,000 "for making an inappropriate gesture on the playing court," the league's head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced Friday.

The incident occurred in the first quarter of Boston's win over the Pistons at TD Garden; after Brown threw down a huge dunk on Stewart, he brought his thumb to his throat and made a slashing gesture.

"Just caught up in the moment, I guess. Big play," Brown told reporters after the game. "I think that the NBA and the NBPA (Players Association) are sensitive about the gestures and things like that, so you’ve got to be mindful of that."

Brown's fine isn't surprising; then-Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade also was fined $25,000 back in 2016 for making a similar gesture in a game against the Celtics.

Brown finished Wednesday's game with a team-high 28 points, a season-high nine assists, six rebounds and three steals.

Brown and the Celtics are back in action Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

