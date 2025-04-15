Holiday reacts to Brown's knee injury: ‘Nobody's worried about him'

The status of Jaylen Brown's right knee is one of the biggest storylines for the Boston Celtics as they prepare for Game 1 of their first-round series in the 2025 NBA playoffs on Sunday.

Brown appeared to be less than 100 percent healthy over the last couple weeks. He didn't have his normal workload in several matchups and missed three of Boston's seven games in April.

Brown was a participant in Celtics practice Tuesday, and his teammates gave a positive report on how he looked.

"He looked great today," Celtics forward Al Horford told reporters. "I was very happy to see him out there doing everything. It's a really good sign for us.

Horford added: "Jaylen is very strong mentally and he finds a way. He's the type -- he's out here putting in the work and trying to get himself ready to go. He understands what's in front of us. I know that mentally he's gonna be in a good place."

Celtics point guard Jrue Holiday also came away impressed by Brown's practice.

"He looked good to me," Holiday told reporters. "JB is gonna be JB in terms of not showing weakness. Everything is about not showing weakness and being the strongest mentally and physically. Nobody's worried about him. We know he wants to be on the court every time we play. We also know he's going to be prepared."

Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season. He was named to the All-Star Game in February and would have been a candidate for third team All-NBA had he played in 65-plus games.

For the Celtics to play at their apex during the playoffs, they'll need Brown to be an effective scorer and an elite defender, like he was in the postseason last year en route to winning NBA Finals MVP.

The Celtics will know their first round opponent Tuesday night when the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic square off in the No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in tournament game. The winner will come to Boston to begin Round 1.