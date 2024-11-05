Mazzulla's update on Jaylen Brown's hip injury is encouraging

Jaylen Brown has missed the last two games with a hip flexor injury that's been bothering him since training camp. But it doesn't sound like this is a long-term issue for the Boston Celtics star.

"Not concerned," Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla told 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand on Tuesday when asked about Brown's injury.

"He's doing well," Mazzulla added of Brown. "It's a strain, and he's working really hard in treatment every day and just kind of working to get back at it. So, not concerned, and I don't think he is either."

Mazzulla then responded in the affirmative when asked if he thought Brown's injury wasn't serious and more just something to manage going forward.

That's good news for the Celtics, especially after Brown's recent comments about his injury. The NBA Finals MVP told The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn he got an MRI on his left hip flexor in training camp and that his hip had been bothering him to the point where he planned to get a second MRI after Friday's win over the Hornets in Charlotte.

"I haven’t felt like my legs have been underneath me, dealing with this hip flexor," Brown told Washburn. "It’s more [affecting] my explosion and my burst. And then, mentally, trying to figure that out as well. Thinking about it kind of throws everything off a little bit, but I’ll be fine."

The ailment didn't stop Brown from having a strong start to the season; he's averaging 25.7 points per game and has scored at least 20 points in all six of his appearances so far. The Celtics have been just fine without Brown, as well, beating the Hornets on Saturday and routing the Atlanta Hawks on Monday to improve to 7-1 on the young season.

The C's are talented enough to play it safe with Brown's injury, but we'd imagine he'll want to get back on the court as soon as possible. Boston's next matchup is against Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night at TD Garden, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.