Celtics star Jaylen Brown named NBA All-Star reserve for fourth time

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is headed to the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco.

The league announced the All-Star reserves for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference during TNT's pregame show Thursday night.

Brown is one of seven reserves from the East, joining Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, Heat guard Tyler Herro, Bucks guard Damian Lillard, Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, Cavaliers guard Darius Garland and Cavaliers center Evan Mobley.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was named as one of the All-Star starters earlier this month.

This will be Brown's fourth All-Star appearance. He also was selected in 2021, 2023 and 2024. The reigning NBA Finals MVP is averaging 23.6 points, a career-high six rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for the Celtics, who have a 33-15 record as the second place team in the East standings.

The All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16 and will be hosted by the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

The format is a bit different this year and will feature a mini-tournament with four teams and three games.