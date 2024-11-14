Jaylen Brown fires back at Nike for ‘childish' Giannis reference

It's safe to say Nike's energy is not about to shift.

The Jaylen Brown vs. Nike saga continued Thursday after the sportswear brand took a not-so-subtle shot at the Celtics star on social media. Nike shaded Brown while acknowledging Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's 59-point game against the Detroit Pistons.

"Nothing childish about ‘em. 59 for the Greek freak," Nike Basketball posted on the X platform.

That's a reference to Brown calling Antetokounmpo "childish" for his antics in Sunday's Celtics-Bucks matchup. The two-time MVP hit Brown with an elbow to the face while attempting a layup, then faked a handshake after the two exchanged words.

Brown fired back wth a blunt message for the brand.

"Yall got weird energy," he responded.

The beef between Brown and Nike dates back to 2022, when the three-time All-Star called the company out for hypocrisy regarding its ethics. Brown's relationship with Nike further deteriorated when he was left off USA Basketball's 2024 Olympics roster, a snub he believes the brand at least was partially responsible for.

Brown responded by releasing a song named after Nike's iconic tagline, "Just Do It." He also launched his own performance brand and signature shoe, "741," which he hopes will one day rival the sportswear giant.

Nike already had lit a fire under Brown to keep him motivated after his 2024 NBA championship. There's little doubt that its latest dig will add some fuel to the fire as he looks to lead Boston on its quest for a repeat.