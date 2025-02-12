Jaylen takes playful jab at Donovan Mitchell on ‘The Tonight Show'

If you watch Jaylen Brown's final dunk from the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk contest, you'll notice Donovan Mitchell doesn't look particularly comfortable as the Boston Celtics star leaps over him for the jam.

It turns out there's a reason for that.

During Brown's appearance on NBC's "The Tonight Show," host Jimmy Fallon asked the Celtics All-Star how many times he and Mitchell practiced their routine before taking the big stage. According to Brown, the answer was zero -- because Mitchell left him hanging.

"I tried to practice it with Donovan, but he didn't show up," Brown said. "So, shout-out to Donovan for that. So, that was actually my first time trying this (dunk)."

Attempting to dunk over a fellow All-Star on primetime television without any practice is a bold move by Brown. What would have happened if things went wrong?

"Then we would've all found out together," Brown replied with a laugh.

Fortunately for all involved, Brown successfully completed the dunk, which got a score of 49.2 out of 50 as Brown fell to eventual champion Mac McClung in the finals.

If you're wondering why Brown chose Mitchell as his "prop" -- and was comfortable enough chiding him Tuesday night in front of a national audience -- the two have been close friends since high school, when they first crossed paths as elite prospects. Brown and Mitchell also played together on Team USA at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup and traded friendly barbs in 2020 at the NBA bubble in Orlando.

The two All-Stars may have to put their friendship aside this spring, however; Mitchell's Cleveland Cavaliers currently own the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference -- 5.5 games ahead of Brown's Celtics -- and could clash with reigning champion Boston in the postseason.

Brown also discussed meeting Bill Nye, his new "741" performance brand and more during his cameo on "The Tonight Show." Watch his full appearance in the video player above, or on YouTube.