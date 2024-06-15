Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown's foundation holds sweepstakes for tickets to game 5 of the NBA Finals

Brown's grit and passion earned him the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, but he sports many title outside the parquet floor.

By Lauren Melendez

Jaylen Brown
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics' forward Jaylen Brown's Juice Foundation is hosting a once in a lifetime sweepstakes with a chance to witness the Celtics clinch banner 18 at home this Monday.

Brown's grit and passion earned him the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, but he sports many titles outside the parquet floor.

“The platform I have is too big, not to use my resources and be a voice to the voiceless" said Brown.

Amanda Kuffoh, the executive director of the Jaylen Brown Juice Foundation, sees it every day. The passion he brought with him to elevate black and brown teens from the minute he touched down in Boston 8 years ago.

“Jaylen’s overall goal for the foundation is to is to help community members close the opportunity gap in education systems through different programs we have.” said Kuffoh.

Through these programs, they connect youth to opportunities in entrepeneurship, financial literacy, health, wellness, leadership and activism, plus sustainability and technology.

“Our generation deserves to be more equitable and sustainable and I’m willing to put the time and the effort in to oversee that.”, added Brown.

If this sounds like a deal to you head to the Juice Foundation website to enter where you'll find ticket packages with multiple chances to win, plus a free entry option.

All proceeds go directly towards the Juice Foundation.

The sweepstakes ends Sunday at 7pm and the winner will be selected by 9pm.

