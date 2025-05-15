Reggie Miller shares Jayson Tatum's message to Celtics fans after injury

Jayson Tatum's 2024-25 season came to a heartbreaking end in Game 4 of the Celtics' Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Knicks when he suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon late in the fourth quarter Monday night.

Tatum underwent a successful surgery Tuesday, and he is expected to make a full recovery, per the team.

The Celtics were able to stave off elimination with a Game 5 win over the Knicks on Wednesday night at TD Garden. Derrick White (34 points) and Jaylen Brown (26 points) led the way as the C's earned a 127-102 victory.

During TNT's broadcast of the game, analyst Reggie Miller shared a text exchange he had with Tatum earlier Wednesday.

"I was talking to him earlier, seeing mentally where he was," Miller said. "I said, is there anything you want to tell your fans, the fanbase? He said, 'I'm devastated by this. I appreciate all the love and support from everyone.' But he wanted people to know, 'This injury will not define me, and I can't wait to be back in Celtic green to show you why.'"

Tatum posted a picture of himself in the hospital to his Instagram page on Wednesday, along with a caption that read "Thankful for all the love and support."

Tatum was leading the Celtics with 28.1 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in the playoffs at the time of his injury.

The Celtics will try to extend their season once more Friday night when they take on the Knicks in Game 6 at Madison Square Garden. The C's have won five straight elimination games on the road, while the Knicks have lost five straight series-clinching games at home.