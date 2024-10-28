Boston Celtics

Tatum named first Eastern Conference Player of the Week of new season

The defending champion Celtics are 3-0 after the first week of the 2024-25 season.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2024-25 NBA season is only one week old, and Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum has already earned an award.

The NBA announced its first Eastern Conference and Western Conference Player of the Week winners Monday. Tatum won for the East, and Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis won for the West.

Tatum helped lead the Celtics to a 3-0 start with wins over the New York Knicks, Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons. He is averaging 33 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 48.6 percent from 3-point range.

This is the 11th time Tatum has won the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award. He won it once last season in November.

Tatum and the Celtics will be back in action Monday night when they host Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden.

Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live ahead of the 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

