Jayson Tatum reacts to Bill Chisholm purchasing Celtics

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is optimistic about the franchise's future under new majority owner Bill Chisholm.

Chisholm, a Massachusetts native and Dartmouth College graduate, purchased a majority stake in the team at a $6.1-billion valuation. The lifelong Celtics fan is the managing director and co-founder of private equity firm Symphony Technology Group.

On Friday, Tatum explained why he believes Chisholm could be the right fit for the organization.

"I mean, just everything you all heard," Tatum said. "Grew up around the area, big Boston fan, is proud of what we've accomplished and understands what the Celtics mean to the city and to the NBA. Wanted to be a part of that and help take it forward any way he can."

Tatum and fellow Celtics star Jaylen Brown weren’t caught off guard by the ownership change. Longtime team owner Wyc Grousbeck kept them informed throughout the sale process and assured them it would be a smooth transition.

When asked how much he had thought about the team sale during the season, Tatum responded, "Not much. I talked to Wyc a few times. He's still going to be around, and he kept me updated, saying whoever takes over will be great for the organization. I told Wyc I trust him, and I have no doubt things will continue to run smoothly."

Grousbeck revealed after the sale that Chisholm asked him to stay on as CEO and governor for the next three seasons, and he is "glad to do so."

Chisholm takes over a Celtics team with its sights set on its second consecutive NBA championship. Boston entered Friday with a 50-19 record that puts it on track for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Watch NBC Sports Boston's exclusive interview with Chisholm and Grousbeck below or on YouTube: