Tatum selected to First-Team All-NBA for fourth straight season

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has added another impressive accomplishment to his NBA resume.

The All-NBA teams for the 2024-25 season were announced Friday night, and Tatum was selected to the First Team for the fourth straight season. It's the longest streak of First-Team All-NBA selections by a Celtics player since Larry Bird earned the honor in nine straight seasons from 1979-80 through 1987-88.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Tatum also is one of just 24 players in league history (11 since 2000) to make All-NBA First Team in four or more consecutive seasons.

Joining Tatum on the First Team are Milwakuee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

No other Celtics players were selected to any of the three All-NBA teams. Jaylen Brown (63 games played) didn't meet the minimum threshold of 65 games played to be eligible for an All-NBA team.

Tatum led the Celtics with averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and six assists per game this season, while also shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from 3-point range. He played in 72 of 82 regular season games. The 27-year-old also has averaged 26-plus points per game in five straight seasons.

Tatum's five total All-NBA appearances -- he made the third team in 2019-20 -- are the sixth-most by a Celtics player. Bob Cousy has the franchise record with 12 All-NBA selections.

Tatum's All-NBA streak likely will end next season as he recovers from a ruptured right Achilles suffered in Game 4 of the Celtics' Eastern Conference semifinals series versus the New York Knicks. The injury is expected to sidelined him most or all of the 2025-26 season.