Tatum makes more NBA playoff history with dominant Game 5 vs. Magic

There's consistent excellence, and then there are Jayson Tatum's last three playoff games with the Boston Celtics.

Tatum delivered a brilliant all-around performance Tuesday night in Game 5 of Boston's first-round playoff series with the Orlando Magic, racking up a game-high 35 points on 10 for 16 shooting (4 for 5 from 3-point range) to go along with eight rebounds and 10 assists. Tatum also went a perfect 11 for 11 from the free-throw line to help the Celtics rout the Magic 120-89 and win the series 4-1.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

That effort earned Tatum a place in the record books, as he's the first player in NBA history to make 10-plus free throws in three consecutive playoff games. Here's a look at Tatum's stats in his last three games:

Game 3: 36 points, 12 for 12 FT

36 points, 12 for 12 FT Game 4: 37 points, 14 for 14 FT

37 points, 14 for 14 FT Game 5: 35 points, 11 for 11 FT

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

That's right: Tatum went 37 for 37 at the free throw line over a three-game span and missed just four free throws in the entire five-game series.

The Magic, who allowed the fewest 3-pointers per game to opponents this season, made a concerted effort to limit the Celtics' 3-point attack. But Tatum countered by aggressively getting to the basket and drawing fouls, then making them count at the charity stripe.

"He did a great job of staying patient and going through his progressions," head coach Joe Mazzulla said of Tatum after the game. "At the end of the day, every game is different. Every team is different. You have to be ready to answer the call. And I thought he did that."

Tatum's history-making wasn't limited to his free throws, either: According to Celtics stats guru Dick Lipe, the All-Star forward is the first player ever to have at least 35 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds, four 3-pointers and a shooting line of at least 60 percent from the floor, 80 percent from 3 and 100 percent from the line -- regular season or playoffs.

As for Tatum's three straight playoff games with 35-plus points? He's only the second Celtics player to accomplish that feat, joining Hall of Famer Larry Bird (1987 Eastern Conference Finals vs. Detroit Pistons).

Tatum's dominance in Games 3, 4 and 5 is all the more impressive considering he missed Game 2 with a right wrist injury after suffering a bone bruise in Game 1. The ailment clearly didn't impact him the rest of the series, however, as he was the catalyst for Boston overcoming a physical Orlando team and advancing to the second round.

The Celtics await the winner of the New York Knicks-Detroit Pistons series, which the Knicks lead 3-2. Game 6 of that series is set for Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.