Players, fans react to Tatum's scary leg injury in Game 4 vs. Knicks

The Boston Celtics lost a pivotal Game 4 to the New York Knicks on Monday night to fall into a 3-1 series hole. Even worse, they may have lost their superstar for an extended period.

Jayson Tatum went down with an apparent lower right leg injury during the fourth quarter of Game 4 at Madison Square Garden. He stayed on the floor writhing in pain before Celtics trainers helped him into the locker room. He did not put any weight on his right leg and was helped into a wheelchair.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

While Tatum's status remains unclear, the outlook doesn't look ideal. As the NBA world speculates about the injury's severity, players on both teams, other athletes, and fans are sharing their stunned, empathetic reactions to one of the game's biggest stars going down.

Knicks star Jalen Brunson immediately addressed Tatum's injury during his postgame press conference.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Prayers out to JT, man," he said. "I just wanted to say that, first and foremost. Thoughts and prayers with him. Just praying for the best."

Jalen Brunson gives an opening statement wishing the best for Jayson Tatum:



"Thoughts and prayers with him. Just praying for the best" pic.twitter.com/dBF8mqRNFT — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 13, 2025

Mitchell Robinson also shared his reaction immediately after the game.

"I've been dealing with injuries my whole career. You don't want to see a guy go through stuff like that," Robinson said.

Josh Hart shared similar sentiments.

"Hate that it happened. The NBA is a brotherhood, praying for him," he said.

Karl-Anthony Towns joined his Knicks teammates in sending well-wishes to Tatum.

"I've been in a situation like that with my calf," Towns said, per CLNS' Bobby Manning. "If you saw, I just walked up, obviously respectful of his space. I just put my head down and prayed to my mother, prayed to God to put protection over him and comfort, whatever the injury may be. I hope it's minor."

Celtics veteran big man Al Horford has his longtime teammate on his mind after the defeat.

“The loss is the loss. More importantly it’s just Tatum that I’m worried about," he said. "Just making sure I’m here for him. That’s my priority.”

Al Horford reacts to what appears to be a serious leg injury for Jayson Tatum suffered late in the team's Game 4 loss to the Knicks.

Tatum's co-star Jaylen Brown was at a loss for words.

"It's tough," he said. "Not really a lot to say."

Tatum will get an MRI on Tuesday, according to Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla. The C's will almost certainly be without him with their backs against the wall in Wednesday's do-or-die Game 5.

Here's how other noteworthy personalities reacted to Tatum's injury:

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Big Deuce — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 13, 2025

Prayers for 0! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Too many have gone down this year 🤕 — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) May 13, 2025

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Tatum — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) May 13, 2025

Sending out prayers to my brother Jayson Tatum 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0TyMK6z1CN — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) May 13, 2025

Jayson Tatum had played one of his best playoff games ever - 42 points. And out of nowhere THAT happened. So unfair. God bless him in his recovery. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 13, 2025

Prayers up man….. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 13, 2025