Tatum suffers scary leg injury late in Celtics' Game 4 loss to Knicks

Jayson Tatum's brilliant performance at Madison Square Garden on Monday had a nightmare ending for the Boston Celtics.

Tatum suffered a painful right foot/ankle injury with 2:58 remaining in the fourth quarter of Boston's Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks. The injury was non-contact, as Tatum went down on his own while diving for a loose ball.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Celtics star appeared to be in significant pain and couldn't put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the floor. ESPN's cameras showed Tatum being transported to the visitors' locker room in a wheelchair.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Jayson Tatum was emotional while leaving the game in a wheelchair from a non-contact injury. pic.twitter.com/ZtUGRedUzg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 13, 2025

The injury put a damper on a terrific night for Tatum, who contributed 42 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in nearly 40 minutes of play.

This article will be updated when more information is available.