Tatum suffers scary leg injury late in Celtics' Game 4 loss to Knicks

Tatum had to be transported on a wheelchair after his non-contact injury.

By Darren Hartwell

Jayson Tatum's brilliant performance at Madison Square Garden on Monday had a nightmare ending for the Boston Celtics.

Tatum suffered a painful right foot/ankle injury with 2:58 remaining in the fourth quarter of Boston's Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks. The injury was non-contact, as Tatum went down on his own while diving for a loose ball.

The Celtics star appeared to be in significant pain and couldn't put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the floor. ESPN's cameras showed Tatum being transported to the visitors' locker room in a wheelchair.

The injury put a damper on a terrific night for Tatum, who contributed 42 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in nearly 40 minutes of play.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

Boston CelticsJayson TatumNew York Knicks
