Tatum, Brown become first Celtics duo to achieve this rare playoff feat

The Boston Celtics came up clutch in Sunday's Game 4 against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center and earned a 107-98 win to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round NBA playoff series.

Boston's two superstars -- Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown -- led the way. Tatum scored a game-high 37 points with 14 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Brown scored 21 points with 11 rebounds, two steals and one assist.

This tandem also made some team history Sunday.

Per stats guru Dick Lipe, Tatum and Brown are the first duo in Celtics playoff history to have multiple games with 20-point double-doubles and at least two steals.

Five other Celtics duos have achieved this feat once, the most recent example 20 years ago when Paul Pierce (20 points, 11 rebounds, four steals) and Antoine Walker (24 points, 11 rebounds, three steals) led Boston to a win in Game 6 of a first-round series against the Indiana Pacers.

Paul Pierce and Antoine Walker : 2005

: 2005 Larry Bird and Kevin McHale : 1986

: 1986 Larry Bird and Robert Parish : 1984

: 1984 Dave Cowens and Charlie Scott : 1976

: 1976 Dave Cowens and Don Chaney: 1975

The Celtics were 11-1 in last season's playoffs when both Tatum and Brown scored 20-plus points in the same game.

One of the best parts of the Celtics' roster is its depth. The C's have a lot of players who can score. Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White can all score 20-plus points. Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser are capable of catching fire from 3-point range off the bench.

But the Celtics are really, really tough to beat when their two-best players are impacting the game at a high level on both ends of the floor, and Game 4 versus the Magic was one such example.

The Celtics have a chance to eliminate the Magic and advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals in Game 5 at TD Garden on Tuesday.