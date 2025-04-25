Tatum returns from wrist injury for Game 3 vs. Magic; Holiday out

Jayson Tatum missed the first playoff game of his eight-year NBA career on Wednesday. He wasn't about to miss his second.

The Celtics star is officially active for Friday's Game 3 against the Orlando Magic after sitting out Game 2 due to a bone bruise in his right wrist. Jaylen Brown (right knee) is active as well despite being listed as questionable, while Jrue Holiday (right hamstring strain) has been ruled out.

Tatum's return is a bit of a surprise, as he was listed as doubtful to play in Game 3 as of Friday morning. Tatum was upgraded to questionable Friday afternoon and was seen going through his normal warmup routine before Friday's game.

Tatum suffered his wrist injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Game 1 when he landed on his right wrist after a hard foul by Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Tatum remained in the game, then received an MRI on his wrist immediately after the 103-86 win.

While Tatum said his wrist felt "all right" following Game 1, he was listed as doubtful to play in Wednesday's Game 2 and was downgraded to out just before tip-off. The Celtics won anyway, 109-100, thanks to Jaylen Brown's 36-point effort.

According to head coach Joe Mazzulla, Tatum did "everything he could possibly do up until the last moment" to try to play in Game 2. Mazzulla sounded optimistic that Tatum would return to action soon, telling 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand on Thursday that "there will definitely be a chance" Tatum plays in Game 3.

Boston has gone 9-2 with a +10.5 scoring differential without Tatum this season, but the Celtics will definitely benefit from his return to the lineup versus a Magic team that boasts the NBA's No. 1 scoring defense and allowed just 103.5 points per game at home this season, easily the lowest in the league.

Holiday has been excellent on both ends of the floor in this series, so fellow guards Derrick White and Payton Pritchard will have to step up in his absence.

Tip-off at Kia Center in Orlando is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday, with NBC Sports Boston's coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live.