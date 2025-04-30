Tatum explains why Celtics' tough test vs. Magic was ‘exactly what we needed'

In most instances, an easy first-round series in the NBA playoffs is the best-case scenario for the top title contenders.

But that's not always the case.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Sometimes a little adversity early in the playoffs can pay dividends down the road. And it's very possible that having to spend a little more energy than expected, both physically and mentally, to eliminate the Orlando Magic in the first round could be a positive for the Boston Celtics.

"Yeah, it was probably exactly what we needed. A good test (for the) first round," Celtics forward Jayson Tatum told reporters after his team earned a series-clinching Game 5 win Tuesday night at TD Garden.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"A couple guys really banged up and dealing with some things. But (just) showing that mental toughness of getting up and getting ready for each game and doing whatever it takes, whatever the game calls for and just figuring out a way to win. That's all that matters this time of the year. As a group, we've been through it all, and we showed it and proved it this series."

History will look back on this Celtics-Magic series as a quick five-game matchup, but it was a real grind for the defending champs. The Magic had the No. 2 defensive rating in the regular season and they played fantastic at that end of the court for most of the series. The Celtics are the most prolific 3-point shooting team in league history and didn't hit a single shot from beyond the arc in the first half of Game 5.

Orlando also played a very physical brand of basketball, including multiple flagrant fouls and other hard fouls. Tatum picked up a bone bruise in his right wrist in Game 2. Jrue Holiday missed the last three games of the series with a right hamstring strain.

The Celtics didn't face a ton of adversity this season. Sure, they didn't have their full starting lineup in as many games as they would have liked, but there were no major injuries. They were comfortably in the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference standings most of the season. They didn't play many high-pressure or marquee games over the final month of the regular season.

Boston's last true tests came March 10 against the Lakers and March 12 against the Thunder at home. The C's did beat the Knicks in overtime at Madison Square Garden on April 8, but they had already won three games versus their New York rivals earlier in the season.

Getting a good taste of adversity against an opponent that really challenged them offensively is great for the Celtics. And the fact that they were able to so easily adapt and figure out solutions to the problems the Magic caused was also an encouraging sign for the C's.

"We’re a really good team. We’re a smart team," Tatum said. "We understand what our strengths are. We read the lineup for the other team and know what the advantages are. We realize it in real time. We have an answer for whatever the problem is and we just get right to it."

The Celtics now have several days to rest and recover before starting the Eastern Conference semifinals. They'll play the winner of the Knicks-Pistons first-round series. New York leads 3-2 with Game 6 set for Thursday night.