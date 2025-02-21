Tatum's trainer sets record straight on his shooting motion

There isn't much to knock Jayson Tatum for these days. The Boston Celtics star is coming off an NBA championship and his sixth NBA All-Star Game appearance.

Tatum's 2024-25 campaign has gone off without a hitch, pun intended. The soon-to-be 27-year-old worked during the offseason on quickening the release on his jump shot, lessening the perceived "hitch" that limited his effectiveness when shooting off the dribble.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

His trainer and shooting coach, Drew Hanlen, helped him tweak his shot after the 2024 Paris Olympics. While the adjustments helped make Tatum's shooting motion smoother, Hanlen wouldn't label his apparent pause as a hitch.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

He set the record straight on Tatum's shot during a new episode of "Hoopin' with Kayla Burton."

"A lot of fans would say, 'Oh, Jayson has a hitch," Hanlen told Burton. "First off, Jayson's double-jointed, which means when he goes like this (extends arm outward), his elbow actually pops this way (to the left). So a lot of people when they actually see the hitch, they think that it's like, a pause. Really, it's just he's double-jointed.

"The second thing is, it's just a little bit off of what looks normal to him. So when you see him shooting his perfect shot when it's flowing nicely, everyone's like, 'That's a great shot.' When you see the ball go up a little bit too high and he pauses just for a second at the top of his release, that's when fans think it's a hitch."

Hitch or no hitch, Tatum has cemented himself as one of the NBA's best. So far in his eighth season, he's averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the floor and 35.7 percent from 3-point range. He notched his second triple-double of the season in Thursday's dominant win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

He'll look to help the C's to their fifth straight win -- and ninth in their last 10 games -- when they host the New York Knicks on Sunday.

For more great insight from Hanlen on Tatum's shot, watch the full episode of Hoopin' below (or on YouTube).