Tatum takes responsibility for struggles vs. Knicks: ‘I need to be better'

The Boston Celtics need a much better performance from Jayson Tatum in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series versus the New York Knicks to avoid an 0-3 deficit.

The Celtics lost both of the first two games at home, including a 91-90 defeat Wednesday night in Game 2 at TD Garden.

Tatum scored just 13 points on 5-for-29 shooting in Game 2. He was unable to get a shot off in the final seconds with Boston trailing by one point.

Through two games, Tatum has scored 36 points on 12-for-42 shooting (5-for-20 on 3-pointers) with eight turnovers. He also has struggled when the Celtics have needed him most. Tatum is shooting 1-for-12 (0-for-7 from 3-point range) in the fourth quarter this series. Boston has been outscored by 12 points during Tatum's fourth-quarter minutes.

Tatum's struggles are pretty surprising, especially after he dominated the Orlando Magic (who had the No. 2 ranked defense this season) for 31 points per game in the first round.

Tatum took responsibility for his struggles at a press conference Thursday.

“I take full ownership for the way that I've played in this series," Tatum told reporters. "Can't sugarcoat anything. I need to be better. And I expect to be a lot better.”

The good news for Tatum and the Celtics is that he has played very well at Madison Square Garden in his career, especially this season.

Tatum averaged 36 points on 50 percent shooting (44 percent on 3-pointers) in two games at MSG during the regular season. He dropped 40 points on the Knicks in a 27-point win on Feb. 8. He also hit some clutch shots in the overtime win on April 8.

The Celtics have won four straight games and five of their last six at MSG, with their last loss in New York coming in the 2022-23 season.

Game 3 is pretty much a must-win matchup for the Celtics. No team in NBA playoff history has ever won a series after trailing 0-3. For the Celtics to avoid that dire situation, they need a huge bounce-back performance from Tatum on Saturday afternoon.

"We have a way that we play,” Tatum said. “We have an identity, and it can’t waver just because we missing shots. We can’t change who we are. And I always say, you got to be the same person when things are going well and when things aren’t going well.

"It’s not about our season being two games from over. Like, that hasn’t crossed any of our minds."