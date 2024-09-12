Jayson Tatum reflects on manifesting his basketball dreams and releasing a children's book

It's been a golden summer for Jayson Tatum.

The Boston Celtics superstar earned his first NBA championship and second Olympic gold medal, signed the largest contract in NBA history, was named the cover athlete for "NBA 2K25" and unveiled the third edition of his signature shoe line.

Now, the 26-year-old can add another title to his resume: children's author.

Tatum published a new picture book, "Baby Dunks-a-Lot," on Tuesday with co-author Sam Apple and illustrator Parker-Nia Gordon. The book, which tells the story of an incredible dunking baby becoming an NBA player, is inspired by Tatum's life as an NBA star and a father.

The five-time NBA All-Star dedicated the children's book to his son, Deuce, and mother, Brandy. He credited his mom with helping him chase his dreams and turn them into reality.

"My mom is my best friend and she always encouraged me to speak things into existence, believe in yourself," Tatum said during an appearance on "The Tonight Show" on Wednesday. "I always had a goal. We always had a plan of what I was trying to accomplish and I think it's so important to have that support system, have somebody that believes in you like she did because I wouldn't be here without her."

Fallon even provided proof. The host brought out an essay in which a 9-year-old Tatum correctly predicted that he was not only going to make the NBA, but play in the Olympics. He was even spot-on about the age he'd be when starting out his NBA career, as he was 19 when the Celtics selected him third overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.

There were a few things wrong with Tatum's predictions, however. A 9-year-old Tatum said he would be drafted by the Phoenix Suns and then be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Fallon then decided to put Tatum's foresight to the test with a series of predictions for the upcoming NBA season.

First, Fallon asked if the New York Knicks -- the host's favorite team and the Celtics' rivals -- would win more or less games than they did last season.

"They'll win a few more," Tatum said to a delighted Fallon.

Fallon then asked who would be named NBA MVP next year, to which Tatum replied, "Can I say myself?" Tatum also said Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is the NBA player that would make for the best WWE wrestler and that Jimmy Kimmel would win a 1-on-1 basketball tournament between every late-night host.

Tatum's biggest prediction came after Fallon asked which two teams would be in the 2025 NBA Finals. Tatum said he's predicting a rematch of the 2024 championship series in which the Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks.

"It's gonna be a rematch. We're gonna play Dallas again," Tatum said.