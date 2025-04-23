Tatum ruled out for Celtics-Magic Game 2 due to wrist injury

For the first time in 2,980 days, the Boston Celtics will play a postseason game without Jayson Tatum.

Tatum won't play in Game 2 of Boston's first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday due to a wrist injury the team is labeling as a "right distal radius bone bruise."

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Tatum suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Game 1 when he landed on his right wrist after a hard foul by Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Tatum remained in the game, then received an MRI on his wrist immediately after the 103-86 win.

While Tatum said his wrist felt "all right" following the game and did some on-court work during Tuesday's practice, the Celtics listed him as doubtful for Wednesday's game later that afternoon.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Now, Tatum is set to miss the first playoff game of his eight-year NBA career after playing in all 114 of Boston's postseason contests from 2018 to 2024.

The last time the Celtics played a playoff game without Tatum in the lineup was May 25, 2017, a 135-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals that featured a Boston starting lineup of Marcus Smart, Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder, Kelly Olynyk and Al Horford.

The Celtics still will be favored to win Game 2 in Tatum's absence and went 8-2 without Tatum in the lineup during the regular season. But it's still a blow for Boston to not have the No. 4 candidate for 2025 NBA MVP who led the C's in points (26.8), rebounds (8.7) and assists (6.0) per game this season.

Tip-off at TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, with NBC Sports Boston's coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live.