The G League MVP is getting his NBA call-up.

The Boston Celtics are converting the JD Davison's two-way contract to a standard, two-year NBA contract, Davison's agent told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Davison, Drew Peterson and Miles Norris all were on two-way contracts with Boston, which had an open roster spot ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Charlotte Hornets. Converting Davison to an NBA contract fills the Celtics' final roster spot and allows the 22-year-old guard to join Boston for its 2025 playoff run.

The Celtics made a similar move with Neemias Queta near the end of last season, converting the big man's two-way contract to a two-year deal. Queta has appeared in 61 games this season, and Davison will have a similar opportunity to make an impact off the bench for the C's during the 2025-26 campaign.

Davison averaged 25.1 points, 7.6 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game with the Maine Celtics during a dominant season that earned him G League MVP honors. He also participated in the Rising Stars game at NBA All-Star Weekend, helping the G League squad advance to the finals of the mini-tournament.

Davison has appeared in 15 games for Boston's NBA club this season, averaging 5.1 minutes per contest. He's seen action in two straight games for the C's, however, scoring a combined two points on 1 of 7 shooting in 18 total minutes.