Celtics player spotlight: Last chance for Jordan Walsh to earn larger role?

Jordan Walsh was the youngest member of the Boston Celtics each of the last two years.

Even though he showed signs of improvement this past season, we're still waiting for the 2023 second-round pick to have that breakout moment.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Jayson Tatum's injury and any offseason roster changes that are made could give Walsh more of an opportunity with the Celtics in the fall, but it will be up to him to seize it.

As we continue our "Celtics Player Spotlight" series, let's recap Walsh's 2024-25 season and analyze how he fits into Boston's lineup for 2025-26:

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

2024-25 Season Recap

After playing in just nine games as a rookie, Walsh appeared in 52 contests in Year 2, including five of Boston's 11 playoff matchups. He averaged 1.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 7.8 minutes per game.

Walsh scored 10-plus points in two games this season -- Dec. 31 against the Raptors and the April 13 season finale versus the Hornets. He also tallied season highs in minutes (21) and rebounds (eight) in that matchup against Charlotte.

Walsh is a good defender with enough length and athleticism to defend multiple positions. He brings great energy to the court, too.

Contract details

Walsh has completed the first two years of his rookie contact. He has a salary cap hit of $2.21 million for the 2025-26 season, per Spotrac. His contract includes a team option for the 2026-27 campaign.

Potential roles for 2025-26

Scenario 1: Walsh improves as an outside shooter, plays larger role

Walsh's defense is solid, but that alone won't give him a larger role for the Celtics. They need scoring off the bench, and especially from the wing positions with Tatum potentially missing most or all of next season as he recovers from an Achilles injury.

Walsh has struggled to make an impact offensively with the Celtics. He has shot 36.7 percent from the floor, 26.6 percent on 3-pointers and 57.1 percent from the free throw line over two seasons. It's not a large sample size and the volume of shot attempts is low, but there hasn't been much to like from his offensive game so far.

If he improves his 3-point shooting, that should open up more minutes for him next season.

Scenario 2: Walsh doesn't provide enough offense to justify more meaningful role

If Walsh is unable to stretch the floor as an outside shooter, or if he can't produce offense in another way, then it's hard to see how he earns a more prominent role in his third season.

If Walsh is unable to become a 3-and-D wing who can average 10-plus minutes per game, then it's fair to wonder whether the Celtics will pick up his team option for the 2026-27 season. A wing who is a poor 3-point shooter doesn't really fit with how the Celtics have played on offense under head coach Joe Mazzulla over the last three seasons.

Final thoughts

With a team option in his contract for 2026-27, the upcoming season might be Walsh's best (and maybe last?) chance to carve out a consistent role for the Celtics.

His defense is definitely NBA-caliber, but he must make more of an impact offensively.

The Celtics, with an expensive roster as a team in the second apron, need low-cost players to play meaningful roles. Walsh stepping up in Year 3 would benefit Boston tremendously.