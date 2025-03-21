Holiday explains origins of ‘Dr. Evil pinky' 3-point celebration

Since donning a black wrap that keeps his injured right pinky finger immobilized during games, Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday has debuted a new celebration that triggers some late-90s nostalgia.

But not everybody on Boston's roster got the reference.

With a nod to the villainous Dr. Evil from the Austin Powers movie series, Holiday has recently been holding that casted pinky near his face after 3-point makes.

"Got a little Dr. Evil. That is for the older people,” said Holiday, as seen in the video player above. "I had to tell Jordan [Walsh] who Dr. Evil was.”

The 34-year-old Holiday was born in June 1990, while 21-year-old Walsh was born in March 2004. The first Austin Powers film debuted in May 1997 (International Man of Mystery), continued in June 1999 (The Spy Who Shagged Me), and finished in July 2002 (Goldmember).

So, throw Walsh a frickin’ bone here?

Most everyone else seems to be in on the joke.

“After I ended up putting the cast on, a lot of people were just like, ‘Man, you should — sending pictures of doing the Dr. Evil,” said Holiday. "And then, ‘Oh man, you should do that when you make a 3.’ And then it ended up happening.”

Holiday likes how his mallet finger injury spawned a new celebration.

"I think the best ones are the organic ones, the ones that just come naturally,” said Holiday. "I think that came pretty naturally.”

Previously, Holiday celebrated 3s by bouncing three fingers on his right hand as he ran back up court. The bench would mimic the celebration. Now they are joining him in throwing the pinky up.

"I don't even know where that [original celebration] came from,” said Holiday. "I think it just started happening, or maybe I saw somebody hold up a 3 like this. I mean, letting the 3s fly. But now we have the Dr. Evil.”