Holiday's latest win: Celtics guard wins NBA Sportsmanship Award

Holiday is the first Celtics player to win the award.

By Darren Hartwell

Jrue Holiday's trophy case keeps growing.

The Boston Celtics guard has won the 2024-25 NBA Sportsmanship Award, the league announced Thursday. The award, first introduced during the 1995-96 season, honors the NBA player who "best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court."

This is the second NBA Sportsmanship Award for Holiday, who earned the honor with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. Holiday is the first Celtics player to receive the award and is just the fifth player to win the award multiple times, joining Mike Conley, Grant Hill, Jason Kidd and former Celtic Kemba Walker.

Holiday also has won the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award three times in his career (2020, 2022 and 2024) and is finalist for the 2024-25 NBA Social Justice Champion Award. The 16-year veteran and two-time All-Star has won two NBA championships (2021 with the Bucks and 2024 with the Celtics) in addition to a pair of gold medals with Team USA in 2020 and 2024.

"He just does so much for our team and just doesn’t care about the numbers and whatnot," Celtics guard Derrick White said recently of Holiday's impact in Boston. "It’s great to have him as a teammate.”

The last time Holiday won the league's Sportsmanship Award, his team won an NBA championship, so he and the Celtics will be looking to continue that trend as they await their second-round opponent in the NBA playoffs.

