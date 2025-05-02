Celtics-Knicks playoff history: A look back at the storied rivalry

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks are set to face off in the Eastern Conference semifinals for their first playoff series since 2013.

Although they haven't met in the postseason in over a decade, these rivals have a storied playoff history. This will mark the 16th series between Boston and New York.

The C's have won eight of their 15 series against the Knicks, with their victories highlighted by dominant runs in the 1960s and '80s. They also swept New York in 2011, but lost in six games in their 2013 first-round series.

This year's series is scheduled to begin Monday at TD Garden. Before the action tips off, here's a look back at all 15 previous series between Boston and New York:

1951 - East Division Semifinals

Knicks win series, 2-0.

New York swept Boston in the first playoff meeting between the two storied franchises, a best-of-three series in 1951. Max Zaslofsky led the Knicks with 23 points per game. Ed Macauley (22 ppg) paced the C's in a losing effort.

The Knicks went on to fall to the Rochester Royals in the 1951 NBA Finals.

1952 - East Division Semifinals

Knicks win series, 2-1

The Celtics and Knicks met for a postseason rematch in 1952. This time, the C's pulled off a win at home in the series opener. They lost Game 2, however, on the road.

Game 3 was a double-overtime thriller that resulted in an 88-87 Knicks victory. Zaslofsky again led New York with 19.0 ppg. Bob Cousy averaged 31 for Boston.

The Knicks again lost in the Finals, this time to the Minneapolis Lakers.

1953 - East Division Finals

Knicks win series, 3-1.

The third time would not be the charm for the Celtics as they fell to the Knicks in the playoffs yet again, this time in the Division Finals. Six players averaged double-figure scoring for New York while Bob Cousy (20.8 ppg) and Ed Macauley (17.5 ppg) tried and failed to carry the offensive load for Boston.

For the second straight year, the Knicks fell to the Lakers in the Finals.

1954 - East Division Round Robin

Celtics win series, 2-0.

At last, the Celtics got the better of the Knicks in both Round Robin matchups. Unfortunately for Boston, it fell to the Syracuse Nationals in the following round.

In the two games against New York, Bill Sharman and Bob Cousy led the C's with 24 and 21 ppg, respectively.

The Nationals lost to the Lakers in the Finals.

1955 - East Division Semifinals

Celtics win series, 2-1.

The fifth straight postseason with a Celtics-Knicks series had Boston coming out on top with a 116-109 Game 3 victory. Bob Cousy averaged 27.3 points per game, including a 26-point performance in the finale.

Boston fell to Syracuse in the next round.

1967 - East Division Semifinals

Celtics win series, 3-1.

After meeting in five consecutive postseasons, it took 12 years for another series between Boston and New York. In this one, Sam Jones (33.5 ppg) and John Havlicek (24.3 ppg) starred for the C's. Bill Russell averaged a ridiculous 20.3 rebounds over the four games.

The Celtics won the NBA championship every season from 1959 to 1966 while the Knicks failed to clinch a playoff spot for six straight years. In 1967, however, Boston's streak of dominance ended with a series loss to Philadelphia in the next round.

1969 - East Division Finals

Celtics win series, 4-2.

The Russell-led C's took down the Knicks again in 1969, this time in six games to advance to the Finals. Russell averaged 20.8 rebounds in the series, while Havlicek led in the scoring column with 20.7 ppg.

The Celtics defeated the Lakers in the Finals to finish the decade with nine titles in 10 seasons.

1972 - Eastern Conference Finals

Knicks win series, 4-1.

New York's playoff series losing streak against Boston came to an end in 1972. Havlicek (25.6 ppg) and Jo Jo White (22.6 ppg) did their part for the Russell-less C's, but Walt Frazier (24.0 ppg) and Co. propelled New York to the NBA Finals, where it would fall to the Lakers.

1973 - Eastern Conference Finals

Knicks win series, 4-3.

The Celtics took Game 1 of the 1973 East Finals at home, but the Knicks took the next three games, including a double-overtime thriller in Game 4. After Boston gutted out two tough wins, New York closed out the series with a dominant Game 7.

Knicks guard Walt Frazier led all scorers with 26.1 points per game in the series. Dave Cowens (24.1 ppg) and Jo Jo White (23.6 ppg) led the way for the C's but suffered the same fate as the previous season.

1974 - Eastern Conference Finals

Celtics win series, 4-1.

The Celtics avenged their 1972 and 1973 series losses to the Knicks by finally taking them down in their third consecutive East Finals meeting. John Havlicek (29.6 ppg) and Dave Cowens (19.0 ppg, 15.0 rpg) were the stars for Boston.

The C's went on to win their 12th NBA title, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in seven games.

1984 - Eastern Conference Semifinals

Celtics win series, 4-3.

After their 1974 showdown, it took a decade for the Celtics and Knicks to meet again in the playoffs. This time led by Larry Bird, the C's emerged victorious in an entertaining seven-game series.

Bird averaged 30.4 points and 10.6 rebounds. Bernard King's 29.1 ppg weren't enough to lift New York over the dynastic C's, who advanced to the Finals and took down the Lakers.

1988 - Eastern Conference First Round

Celtics win series, 3-1.

Bird (28.3 ppg) and Kevin McHale (24.3 ppg) led the C's over the Patrick Ewing-led Knicks in four games in the first round of the '88 playoffs.

Boston advanced to the conference finals, where it fell to the Detroit Pistons.

1990 - Eastern Conference First Round

Knicks win series, 3-2.

The 1990s were a rough decade for the Celtics after a historic run in the '80s. It started with a first-round loss to the Knicks, with Ewing (31.6 ppg, 11.4 rpg) outdueling Bird (24.4 ppg).

New York lost to Detroit, the eventual NBA champs, in the next round.

2011 - Eastern Conference First Round

Celtics win series, 4-0.

In the first postseason meeting between these teams in 21 years, the Celtics squeaked out Game 1 and Game 2 victories against the Knicks at TD Garden. They survived a 42-point, 17-rebound performance by Carmelo Anthony in Game 2.

Boston closed the series with back-to-back double-digit wins at Madison Square Garden.

Anthony led all scorers with 26.0 ppg in the series. This was the Celtics' final playoff series win with the "Big Three" of Paul Pierce (22.3 ppg), Ray Allen (22.0 ppg), and Kevin Garnett (15.5 ppg, 11.3 rpg) still intact. They fell to the Miami Heat in the 2011 East semifinals.

2013 - Eastern Conference First Round

Knicks win series, 4-2.

The last playoff meeting between the Celtics and Knicks came in 2013. Boston was short-handed in the first-round series, losing guard Rajon Rondo to midseason injury.

The C's lost the first three games of the series but staved off elimination with wins in Games 4 and 5. New York earned an 88-80 victory at TD Garden to close out the series but fell to the Indiana Pacers in the East semifinals.

Anthony averaged 29.2 points per game in the series. Jeff Green led the Celtics with 20.3 ppg. Game 6 was Pierce and Garnett's final game with the Celtics, as they were traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the offseason.