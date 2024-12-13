Porzingis candidly compares Celtics experience to previous NBA stops

Kristaps Porzingis loves playing in Boston.

That much is obvious, not only because the Celtics big man has said so on several occasions, but also because he seems to play with a permanent smile plastered to his face.

Porzingis' joy is partly sparked by the Celtics' success; after just two playoff appearances (both first-round exits) in his first eight NBA seasons split between the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards, the 7-foot-2 big man got an immediate taste of winning last season as part of Boston's championship squad and basked in the support of an ultra-passionate fanbase.

So, is suiting up for the Celtics the most fun Porzingis has had as a professional? Following Boston's 123-99 win over the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on Thursday, Porzingis responded with a brief yet interesting retrospective of his career to date.

“I definitely enjoy playing here like crazy, right?” Porzingis said. “But I would say I had a lot of fun in Washington too even though we weren’t winning. I really enjoyed my time there.

"I always enjoy playing for the (Latvia) national team -- a lot of joy there because you’re not forced, you’re there because you want (to be there). It’s a different vibe. I also had some good years in Spain (before joining the NBA), too.”

In short, Porzingis has had fun nearly everywhere he's played -- with one notable exception.

"Of course, my time in Dallas was a bit more like grinding my teeth and trying to get that joy,” Porzingis added. “But also New York -- honestly, I always enjoy basketball. Just a little bit of maybe I lost it a little bit in Dallas.

"Then in Washington, nobody really paid that much attention, but I was having a lot of fun, and then obviously now you guys see me and see my vibe, smiling and happy."

The Knicks traded Porzingis to Dallas in January 2019 to pair him with fellow European superstar Luka Doncic, but that experiment went sideways in a hurry. Then-head coach Rick Carlisle utilized Porzingis in more of a floor-spacing role, encouraging 3-pointers over post-ups. Porzingis had one of the least efficient seasons of his career and had occasional clashes with Doncic before Dallas traded him to Washington in early 2022.

According to Porzingis, he regained his love for basketball with the Wizards despite the team's poor record. And when he shifted from one of the NBA's worst teams to one of its best last summer, that joy reached a new level.

"I would say this is how I've been most of my career," Porzingis said. "It's just now that I'm again on a bigger stage and here that everybody can see how I play and how I enjoy the game."

Porzingis' enjoyment is showing on the court; since making his season debut on Nov. 25, he's averaging 20.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game for the reigning champions.

The Celtics are back in action Sunday against Porzingis' former team in Washington, with tip-off set for 6 p.m. ET.