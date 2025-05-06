Latest on Porzingis' illness after Celtics star exits Game 1 vs. Knicks

The Boston Celtics' clean bill of health lasted less than a half.

Big man Kristaps Porzingis exited Game 1 of the Celtics' second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks on Monday with 7:34 remaining in the second quarter and did not return.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The C's listed Porzingis as questionable to return with an illness but provided no further in-game updates, and Porzingis remained sidelined for the rest of the contest as Boston fell 108-105 in overtime.

Porzingis struggled before his departure, going scoreless in 12:58 of playing time on 0 for 4 shooting with four rebounds, one assist and a turnover. The 29-year-old big man was spotted talking to the Celtics' trainers during a first-half timeout and departed to the locker room late in the second quarter. While he was back on the bench to begin the third quarter, Al Horford took the floor in his place.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The nature of Porzingis' illness is unclear, but it's worth noting he missed eight straight games from Feb. 28 to March 14 due to a viral illness that the team described as an upper respiratory illness.

Porzingis has torched the Knicks since coming to Boston -- he's averaged 22.4 points per game against his former team in a Celtics uniform while making 26 of 52 3-pointers -- so his status is definitely worth monitoring ahead of Game 2.

"I haven't seen him yet," Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said after the game when asked about Porzingis. "We'll check on him. But obviously it impacts the game with his ability on both ends of the floor. It obviously changes sub patterns, it changes what we're able to do matchup-wise.

"... Hopefully he's ready for Game 2."

Tip-off for Game 2 at TD Garden is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. NBC Sports Boston's coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live.