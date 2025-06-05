Why Celtics should try to hold on to Kristaps Porzingis

Has Kristaps Porzingis played his final game as a Boston Celtic?

The Celtics must shed roughly $20 million in salary this offseason to get under the second apron of the NBA's luxury tax. That means they will have to part ways with at least one rotational player, and Porzingis is a prime candidate to be moved.

Porzingis is entering the final year of his contract, which carries a $30.7 million salary cap hit. If the C's prefer to maintain their core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White, that might make Porzingis the odd man out.

What would the Celtics get in return for the do-it-all 7-footer? MassLive.com's Brian Robb laid out a scenario in which Boston would send Porzingis to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for old friend Robert Williams and Matisse Thybulle. Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix and Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor shared their takes on that hypothetical deal during NBC Sports Boston's The Off C'Season special.

"If Porzingis can play, if he's shaken whatever this illness was, he brings a lot more value than Robert Williams," Mannix said. "You want a guy that -- on a lesser contract -- that has shown he can play with Jayson Tatum, has shown he can fit in alongside Jaylen Brown. If you can keep him around on a better deal, that's probably better long-term for the Celtics."

While Porzingis has been key to the Celtics' success, he has struggled to stay healthy. He missed 25 games in 2023-24 and 40 games in 2024-25. He was limited throughout Boston's 2025 postseason run due to a nagging illness.

Despite those health concerns, O'Connor believes the Celtics should do everything in their power to avoid trading Porzingis, especially if the Williams/Thybulle return is the best they can get.

"You've got to see how he looks with Latvia (in the EuroBasket 2025 tournament), and possibly you take him into the season, because he's still a major X-factor," O'Connor said. "Still has shown what he can do to this offense, the layers he brings to this team that loves to shoot 3s. His post-up, his ability with his size, and obviously his defense as well.

"Porzingis is a guy I'd prefer to keep, considering his value is so low right now. And if you're only getting back Time Lord (Robert Wllliams), who, I love him, but injury-prone, hasn't shown a lot, and Thybulle, who cannot shoot at all and hasn't for multiple teams, that's not a great return for Kristaps Porzingis."

With Porzingis likely on the trade block, plus Al Horford and Luke Kornet set to hit free agency, the Celtics' frontcourt could be overhauled this summer. It'll be an eventful offseason for president of basketball operations Brad Stevens as he navigates the team's challenging financial situation.

