What to Know The first round of the NBA Draft begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

The Celtics own the No. 28 pick (first round) and No. 32 pick (second round) in this year's draft.

Boston reportedly traded Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis and could make additional moves to shed salary.

The Boston Celtics' offseason has begun in earnest.

President of basketball operations Brad Stevens made two significant moves to trim salary in the last 24 hours, reportedly trading Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to get under the second apron of the luxury tax.

It's possible more moves could be coming, however. Boston owns the No. 28 and No. 32 picks in the 2025 NBA Draft but could look to move up or down the board, while Stevens also could swing additional trades to give his team further financial flexibility.

