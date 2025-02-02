Boston Celtics
Live updates: Celtics, Sixers facing off in Philadelphia

The C's are looking for their third consecutive victory.

By Justin Leger and Chris Forsberg

The Boston Celtics will be out for revenge Sunday when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Christmas Day, the Sixers squeaked out a 118-114 victory over the C's with help from Tyrese Maxey (33 points), Joel Embiid (27 points), and Caleb Martin (23 points). This time, Philly will be without Embiid (knee) and Martin (hip) as well as Paul George (finger) and Andre Drummond (toe).

Boston is looking for its third consecutive victory. The short-handed 76ers hope to bounce back from Friday's loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Sunday's matchup:

Boston Celtics
