Live updates: Celtics, Sixers facing off in Philadelphia

Coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

76ers beat Celtics on Christmas Day, 118-114.

Boston (34-15) is looking for its third straight win.

Philadelphia (19-28) hopes to bounce back from Friday's loss to Denver.

Tip-off set for 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston.

The Boston Celtics will be out for revenge Sunday when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Christmas Day, the Sixers squeaked out a 118-114 victory over the C's with help from Tyrese Maxey (33 points), Joel Embiid (27 points), and Caleb Martin (23 points). This time, Philly will be without Embiid (knee) and Martin (hip) as well as Paul George (finger) and Andre Drummond (toe).

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Sunday's matchup: