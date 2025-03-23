Live updates: Celtics aim to extend win streak vs. Trail Blazers

What to Know The Celtics (51-19) are just five games behind the Cavaliers for first place in the East.

Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) has been ruled out.

Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis are questionable to play on the injury report.

The Celtics are aiming for their fourth win streak of five or more games this season.

The Boston Celtics' longest road trip of the season resumes Sunday night in Portland against the Trail Blazers.

The trip started out well for the C's as they earned a 121-99 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday.

The Celtics defeated the Trail Blazers 128-118 on March 5 in Boston. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard had a career game with 43 points and 10 rebounds. Derrick White also chipped in 41 points. It was the first time the Celtics ever had two players score 40-plus points in the same game.

What will Pritchard do in this matchup versus his hometown team?

Follow our Celtics-Trail Blazers live blog below for score updates, video highlights, injury news and analysis.