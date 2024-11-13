Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics hope to bounce back in Brooklyn

The C's won their first matchup vs. the Nets last Friday in overtime.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets as they look to bounce back from Tuesday's devastating NBA Cup loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Boston beat Brooklyn 108-104 in overtime last Friday in their first meeting of the season. This time, they'll face off at Barclays Center where the C's have won their last eight matchups. They haven't lost a game in Brooklyn since June 2021.

The Celtics have ruled out Al Horford (left big toe sprain) for the second night of their back-to-back. Jayson Tatum is available after admitting his left ankle was still "tender" from the injury he sustained Sunday vs. Milwaukee.

Check out our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Wednesday night's game:

