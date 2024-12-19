Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics, Bulls facing off at TD Garden

Both teams are looking for their third consecutive win.

By Justin Leger, Darren Hartwell and Chris Forsberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are back in action Thursday night as they'll take on the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden.

Boston has won five straight matchups vs. Chicago, including their 138-129 NBA Cup victory on Nov. 29. Jayson Tatum (35 points) and Payton Pritchard (29 points) led the way in the C's win.

Both teams enter Thursday's game looking for their third consecutive triumph. The Celtics own a second-place spot in the Eastern Conference standings with a 21-5 record while the Bulls sit in ninth at 12-15.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Thursday's Celtics-Bulls game:

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsChicago Bulls
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us