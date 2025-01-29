Live updates: Celtics taking on Bulls at TD Garden

What to Know Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Celtics have won two of three matchups against the Bulls this season.

Chicago is coming off a big win over Denver.

C's hope to bounce back from Monday's loss to the Rockets.

The Boston Celtics are looking for a bounce-back victory Wednesday night as they welcome the Chicago Bulls to TD Garden.

Boston is coming off a tough 104-102 loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday. The defeat brought the reigning NBA champions to 8-6 in January.

The good news for the C's heading into Wednesday's game is they're 13-1 after a loss. They'll hope that trend continues against a Bulls team they've beaten in two of their three meetings this season.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Celtics-Bulls: