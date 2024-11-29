Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics' NBA Cup hopes on the line vs. Bulls

Boston must win big to have a shot at advancing to the knockout stage of the NBA Cup.

By Justin Leger, Darren Hartwell and Chris Forsberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls are set to face off Friday night with their NBA Cup hopes at stake.

Both teams enter with 2-1 records in the group stage. Since the Group C-leading Atlanta Hawks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, and they defeated the C's in the group play opener, Boston's only path to the knockout stage is a convinving win over Chicago. The top tiebreaker for wild cards is point differential, so the C's would need to have a better point differential than every Eastern Conference team that also went 3-1 but didn't win its group.

The Celtics are looking for their seventh consecutive victory. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

Follow along with our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Friday's game vs. Chicago:

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsChicago Bulls
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us