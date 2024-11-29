Live updates: Celtics' NBA Cup hopes on the line vs. Bulls

What to Know Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Celtics must win and run up the score on the Bulls to make it to the NBA Cup's knockout stage.

C's and Bulls are both 2-1 in NBA Cup group play.

Boston enters on a six-game win streak.

Celtics won all three matchups vs. Bulls last season.

The Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls are set to face off Friday night with their NBA Cup hopes at stake.

Both teams enter with 2-1 records in the group stage. Since the Group C-leading Atlanta Hawks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, and they defeated the C's in the group play opener, Boston's only path to the knockout stage is a convinving win over Chicago. The top tiebreaker for wild cards is point differential, so the C's would need to have a better point differential than every Eastern Conference team that also went 3-1 but didn't win its group.

The Celtics are looking for their seventh consecutive victory. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

Follow along with our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Friday's game vs. Chicago: