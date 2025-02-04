Live updates: Celtics taking on first-place Cavs in Cleveland

What to Know Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Cavaliers (40-9) have a 5.5-game lead over the Celtics (35-15) in the East standings.

Cavs beat C's in last meeting on Dec. 1. Boston ended Cleveland's unbeaten streak on Nov. 19.

Celtics have won three consecutive games. Cavaliers have won four straight.

Tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

The Boston Celtics will wrap up their three-game road trip with a marquee matchup vs. the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers.

Both East powerhouses are red-hot heading into Tuesday's game. Boston has won three consecutive games and Cleveland enters on a four-game win streak.

This is the third meeting between the Celtics and Cavaliers this season. The C's ended the Cavs' unbeaten streak to start the campaign on Nov. 19. Cleveland got its revenge on Dec. 1.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Tuesday's Celtics-Cavs matchup: