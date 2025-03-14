Boston Celtics
Live updates: Celtics, Heat facing off in Miami

Boston has won five consecutive regular-season matchups against Miami.

By Justin Leger, Chris Forsberg and Max Molski

The Boston Celtics will look to continue their recent dominance against the Miami Heat when they face off Friday night in South Beach.

Boston has won five consecutive regular-season matchups vs. its Eastern Conference rival. It also defeated Miami in five games during the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

These teams last met on Feb. 10, when the Celtics cruised to an 18-point victory in a big night for Jayson Tatum. The C's superstar dropped 33 points, including 20 in the third quarter.

Both the Celtics and Heat are looking for bounce-back wins. Boston fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, and Miami is in the midst of a five-game losing skid.

Boston CelticsMiami Heat
