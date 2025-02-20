Boston Celtics
Live updates: Celtics return to action vs. 76ers in Philly

By Justin Leger and Chris Forsberg

The second half of the 2024-25 NBA season is set to tip off Thursday night with the Boston Celtics taking on the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

The C's (39-16) entered the All-Star break with momentum, winning three consecutive games and seven of their last eight. The Sixers are heading in the opposite direction with five straight losses.

Jayson Tatum will look to pick up where he left off after a stellar finish to the first half. The Celtics superstar has averaged 29.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists over his last six games.

