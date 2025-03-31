Live updates: Celtics, Grizzlies facing off in Memphis

What to Know Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Celtics (55-19) have won eight consecutive games.

Grizzlies (44-30) are 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Boston's 31-7 road record is the best in the NBA.

Jaylen Brown, Luke Kornet OUT for C's.

The streaking Boston Celtics will wrap up their six-game road trip Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Boston enters on an eight-game win streak, including a 121-11 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. It clinched at least the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and trails the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers in the standings by 4.5 games.

The Grizzlies currently possess the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. They defeated the C's in their only other meeting this season back in December.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Monday's matchup: