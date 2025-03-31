Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics, Grizzlies facing off in Memphis

Boston enters Monday on an eight-game win streak.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The streaking Boston Celtics will wrap up their six-game road trip Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Boston enters on an eight-game win streak, including a 121-11 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. It clinched at least the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and trails the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers in the standings by 4.5 games.

The Grizzlies currently possess the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. They defeated the C's in their only other meeting this season back in December.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Monday's matchup:

Boston Celtics
