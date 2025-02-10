Live updates: Celtics, Heat facing off in Miami

Boston Celtics
What to Know

  • Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.
  • Celtics have won four consecutive games against the Heat.
  • Heat sent Jimmy Butler to Warriors in three-team deal before the trade deadline.
  • Andrew Wiggins expected to make Miami debut.
  • Jrue Holiday (right shoulder impingement) and Jaylen Brown (right knee swelling) OUT for Boston.
  • Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr. OUT for Miami due to illnesses.

Fresh off an impressive win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, the Boston Celtics will look to duplicate their performance Monday night vs. the Miami Heat.

The C's have won four straight games against the Heat, including a 108-89 victory on Dec. 2. This time, Miami will take the court with a different squad after trading Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors in a three-team deal that brought Andrew Wiggins to South Beach. Wiggins is expected to make his Heat debut in Monday's matchup.

The Heat will be without Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. as both were late scratches due to illnesses. Jrue Holiday will remain sidelined for the Celtics with a right shoulder impingement, and Jaylen Brown was ruled out with right knee swelling.

Follow our live blog below for a score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Monday's game:

