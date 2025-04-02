Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics taking on Heat at TD Garden

Boston looks to finish off a season sweep of Miami.

By Justin Leger, Nick Goss and Chris Forsberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

Fresh off a 6-0 road trip, the Boston Celtics will look to stay hot when they welcome the Miami Heat to TD Garden on Wednesday night.

The C's have won nine consecutive games, including a 117-103 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. The Heat have won five straight games but are 0-3 against Boston this season.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Wednesday's matchup:

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsMiami Heat
