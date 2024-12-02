Boston Celtics
Live updates: Celtics and Heat facing off at TD Garden

Boston looks to bounce back after having its seven-game win streak snapped by Cleveland.

By Justin Leger

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will welcome the Miami Heat to TD Garden on Monday night as they look to bounce back from Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 115-111 defeat snapped the Celtics' seven-game win streak and kept Cleveland atop the Eastern Conference standings. The Heat, also playing the second night of a back-to-back, hope to hand Boston its first two-game losing skid of the season.

Miami will be without star Jimmy Butler, who is dealing with a knee issue. Also out for the Heat are Kevin Love (back), Nikola Jovic (ankle), Kel'el Ware (foot), and Josh Richardson (illness).

Sam Hauser (personal reasons), Jrue Holiday (left knee tendinopathy), Kristaps Porzingis (left PTT return from injury management), and Al Horford (left big toe sprain) are out for the Celtics.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Monday's matchup:

