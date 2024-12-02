Live updates: Celtics and Heat facing off at TD Garden

What to Know Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Boston went 7-1 against Miami in the 2023-24 regular season and playoffs combined.

Celtics (16-4) looking for bounce-back win after falling to Cavaliers on Sunday.

Heat (9-9) are coming off a loss to the Raptors.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 24.3 points off the bench over his last three games.

The Boston Celtics will welcome the Miami Heat to TD Garden on Monday night as they look to bounce back from Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 115-111 defeat snapped the Celtics' seven-game win streak and kept Cleveland atop the Eastern Conference standings. The Heat, also playing the second night of a back-to-back, hope to hand Boston its first two-game losing skid of the season.

Miami will be without star Jimmy Butler, who is dealing with a knee issue. Also out for the Heat are Kevin Love (back), Nikola Jovic (ankle), Kel'el Ware (foot), and Josh Richardson (illness).

Sam Hauser (personal reasons), Jrue Holiday (left knee tendinopathy), Kristaps Porzingis (left PTT return from injury management), and Al Horford (left big toe sprain) are out for the Celtics.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Monday's matchup: