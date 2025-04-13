Live updates: Celtics, Hornets facing off at TD Garden

The Boston Celtics will wrap up their 2024-25 regular season with a Sunday matinee against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden.

With their top six watching from the sideline, the C's will look to complete a 4-0 season sweep of the Hornets. They defeated Charlotte in Friday's showdown, 130-94.

Boston aims to finish the season with a 61-21 record. It won 64 games during its 2024 NBA championship campaign.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Sunday's matchup: