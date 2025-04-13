Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics, Hornets facing off at TD Garden

Boston looks to wrap up its regular season with a 61-21 record.

By Justin Leger and Darren Hartwell

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will wrap up their 2024-25 regular season with a Sunday matinee against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden.

With their top six watching from the sideline, the C's will look to complete a 4-0 season sweep of the Hornets. They defeated Charlotte in Friday's showdown, 130-94.

Boston aims to finish the season with a 61-21 record. It won 64 games during its 2024 NBA championship campaign.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Sunday's matchup:

This article tagged under:

Boston Celtics
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us