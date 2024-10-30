Live updates: Celtics taking on Pacers in ECF rematch

What to Know Coverage begins on NBC Sports Boston at 6 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live.

The C's (4-0) look to stay unbeaten while the Pacers (1-3) hope to snap a three-game skid.

Sam Hauser will return for Boston. Myles Turner is OUT for Indiana.

Payton Pritchard is 18-for-29 from 3 over his last three games.

The Boston Celtics boast a 4-0 record heading into Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers - the same record they had against Indiana in the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals.

The reigning NBA champions are coming off an impressive win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers, on the other hand, enter with a 1-3 record after dropping three straight games.

Check out our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout the matchup: