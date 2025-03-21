Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics, Jazz facing off in Utah

Boston will begin a six-game road trip Friday night.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will begin a six-game road trip Friday against the lowly Utah Jazz.

Boston has won four consecutive matchups against Utah, including a 114-108 victory at TD Garden earlier this month. Sam Hauser delivered a career-high 33 points in the win.

This time, the C's will be short-handed with Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) sidelined. The reigning NBA champions will still be heavily favored against the last-place team in the Western Conference (16-54).

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Friday's game:

This article tagged under:

Boston Celtics
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us