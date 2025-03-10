Live updates: Celtics, Jazz facing off at TD Garden

What to Know Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Celtics (46-18) have won four consecutive games.

Jazz (15-49) have lost five straight.

First meeting between Boston and Utah this season.

Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, Jayson Tatum OUT for C's.

The Boston Celtics will welcome old friend Will Hardy and the Utah Jazz to TD Garden for a Monday night showdown.

Hardy served as a C's assistant coach during the 2021-22 NBA season. The 37-year-old was hired as Utah's head coach before the 2022-23 campaign.

He'll face an uphill battle against a surging Celtics team that has won four consecutive games, including a thrilling 111-101 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. In addition, the Jazz will be severely short-handed with a long list of players on their injury report.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Monday's matchup: