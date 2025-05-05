Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics, Knicks facing off in Game 1 at TD Garden

Celtics went 4-0 against the Knicks during the regular season.

By Justin Leger, Nick Goss, Darren Hartwell and Chris Forsberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks are set to begin the first playoff series between the archrivals since 2013.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series tips off at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Boston will look to continue its recent success against New York after sweeping the regular-season series, 4-0.

The Celtics have a clean injury report for the matchup, meaning veteran guard Jrue Holiday is expected to return after missing the last three games in the first round with a hamstring strain. Jaylen Brown also appears healthy heading into the series after being listed as questionable with a knee issue during the series against Orlando.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Celtics-Knicks Game 1:

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsNew York Knicks
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us