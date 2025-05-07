Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics taking on Knicks in Game 2 at TD Garden

Boston hopes to bounce back from a brutal Game 1 overtime loss.

By Justin Leger, Nick Goss, Chris Forsberg and Darren Hartwell

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

BOSTON -- After a brutal overtime loss in Game 1, it's fair to call Wednesday's showdown against the New York Knicks a "must-win" for the reigning champion Boston Celtics.

The C's shot 15-for-60 from 3-point range en route to a 108-105 defeat at TD Garden. They'll look to make it up to the home crowd and even the Eastern Conference semifinals series at 1-1 before it shifts to New York.

Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis is listed as probable for Game 2 after leaving Game 1 with an illness. Sam Hauser is doubtful to play after sustaining a right ankle sprain in Monday's loss.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Game 2:

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsNew York Knicks
